MANILA -- The Meralco Bolts snapped their three-game losing skid as they leaned on a fiery third quarter-run to beat Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 109-90, in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup Friday.

Meralco also capped the elimination round with a 7-4 win-loss card and secured a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

Up by a solitary point heading to the second half, Bolts dropped a furious 17-1 run to start the third period, 10 of which came from Allein Maliksi, for a commanding 73-56 advantage.

The Bolts stretched their lead to 22 points after a three-pointer by Bong Quinto in the 2:26 mark of the third quarter, 85-63.

Phoenix tried to catch up in the payoff period as Du’Vaughn Maxwell scored off a dunk while RJ Jazul drilled two charities to make it 76-88.

But Maliksi and Tony Bishop joined forces anew to mount another run midway of the final quarter to extend Meralco’s lead back to 19, with less than four minutes left to play.

Bishop top-scored the match with 35 points to go along with 13 boards and five assists. Meanwhile, Maliksi had 27 points off the bench, highlighted by 4-of-8 in the rainbow territory.

Meanwhile, the Fuel Masters are on the verge of missing the playoffs as they slid to ninth place with a 5-6 card.

Maxwell led Phoenix with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Jazul added 16 markers.