Philippines coach Alen Stajcic. Photo courtesy of the AFC



MANILA -- “A decision of the heart.”

This was the ultimate reason Australian coach Alen Stajcic decided to ink another contract as chief tactician of the Philippine women’s national football team.

In a virtual press conference Friday, team manager Jefferson Cheng said Stajcic's heart is with the Philippine team and that was why he decided to stay in the program and coach the team for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

“His heart is with the Philippine national team and I respect him greatly for that. I think, that was what made him decide to extend the contract. We're very fortunate to have Coach Alen and his team with us. They are the right coach and team to bring us to the World Cup,” Cheng said.

Cheng also acknowledged that there were offers for Stajcic but he knew the coach has always been determined and committed to the Philippine national team ever since he joined the group.

Stajcic admitted that there were offers from European club teams and other national teams.

“Definitely, it was the decision of the heart. There were offers like a European club. There's a men's national team. And even some interests here in Australia for the men's pro league,” Stajcic said.

“But just being around such wonderful people, the players, the staff, it's really a joy to be part of the group. The executive staff, the PFF, really has been a pleasure to meet everyone -- being in touched with everyone, being engaged with everyone.”

Earlier this month, Cheng announced that they have reached an agreement with the 48-year-old coach during a a meeting in Sydney last March 1.

Stajcic, who guided the Pinays to an unprecedented qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup last month, will also retain assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte and strength and conditioning coach Luca Tonetti in his staff.

Under the Australian coach, the Filipinas reached the semifinals of the AFC Womens Asian Cup in India for the first time by beating Chinese Taipei on penalties.

The Filipinas, who lost to Korea Republic in the semifinals, finished joint third with Japan in the tournament won by China.

“The next 18 months will be challenging for all of us at the PWNT as we do our best to prepare for the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Cheng said on the PFF website.

Stajcic, for his part, described his first stint with the women's team as one of his best experiences.

“I’m delighted to continue our journey with the Philippines Women's National Team through to the World Cup,” said Stajcic.

The Pinays will next prepare for the coming Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Also included in the team's schedule is the AFF Women’s Championships in Manila in July and the Asian Games in China in September.

