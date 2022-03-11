Olympian and many-time International campaigner Charly Suarez (right) will seek his 10th win as a pro when he faces Tomjune Mangubat. Handout photo



Olympian Charly Suarez and fellow unbeaten boxer Carl Jammes Martin are aiming to reach the next level of their pro careers when they gun for the vacant regional belts in their respective divisions.

The 33-year-old Suarez (9-0, 6 KOs) will battle young Mindanaoan Tomjune Mangubat in a 12-round WBA Asia super featherweight championship, while Martin, 22, will seek the vacant WBA Asia super bantamweight strap against veteran Ronnie Baldonado of Cotabato.

The title fights will happen Saturday at the Elorde Sports Complex in Sucat, Paranaque.

Ifugao boxing prospect Carl Jammes Martin (right) is expected to face a stiff challenge against veteran internationalist Ronnie Baldonado. Handout photo

"This fight is crucial for me because this could pave the way for an international campaign soon. But first things first, my focus is Mangubat at the moment," said Suarez during Friday's presser.

A lot will be at stake for the Ifugao-native Martin (18-0, 15 KOs), currently ranked 12th by the IBF, as he will also defend his Philippine 122-lb belt which he won last December.

"My opponent is moving up in weight but it won't make him a huge underdog because admittedly, he's faced boxers who are way talented compared with my past foes," said Martin, who is dubbed The Wonderboy.

The card promoted by VSP Promotions and Ultimate Knockout Challenge (UKC) of Cucuy Elorde will also feature a 12-round Philippine flyweight title bout between titleholder Bienvenido Ligas and challenger Roland Jay Biendima.