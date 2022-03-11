From Probellum's Facebook page



Probellum has announced the signing of rising Pinoy super bantamweight Carl Jammes Martin, who will join the likes of Nonito Donaire Jr. and Donnie Nietes in its list of Filipino boxers.

Probellum made the announcement on the eve of Martin's WBA Asia super-bantamweight title clash against Ronnie Baldonado.

“For the last two or three years, my team and I have been carefully studying all possible options and situations that will lay the groundwork for my international boxing success,” said Martin, known for his moniker Wonderboy, said in Probellum's official website.

“Our patience has paid off and joining Probellum has been worth the wait. While the company itself is only a few months old, the team behind it are second to none from a boxing and business point of view."

Probellum was founded by former Golden Boy Promotions executive Richard Schaefer.

Also included in its signing are Donaire, the regining WBC bantamweight king, and Filipino boxing legend Nietes.

Probellum also announced the signing of undefeated super-flyweight Jade Bornea.

“Everyone in sport knows about the rich heritage that boxing has in the Philippines,” noted Schaefer.

“The country has produced some remarkable fighters over the years and the people support its boxers with incredible devotion, so we are thrilled to be able to add Carl Jammes Martin to our other Filipino fighters."

