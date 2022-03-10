Filipino boxing Jerwin Ancajas battles Argentina's Fernando Martinez in a junior bantamweight clash in Las Vegas. Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions.

The coach of former world champion Jerwin Ancajas on Thursday denied plans to get the services of conditioning coach Angel "Memo" Heredia.

Heredia said he recently "welcomed" Ancajas to his Ameuro Elite Fitness team through his post on social media, saying his team will prepare the Filipino boxer for his return fight.

"I am extremely proud to add him to our team because we known of his excelente boxing skills & tecnique so we trust our conditioning & strength Nutrition and recovery programs will be truly beneficial for him for his health and boxing performance," the Mexican coach said.

"Our main goal is to bring him stronger and regain his world title."

But boxing trainer Joven Jimenez, who has been working with Ancajas for more than a decade, denied such development.

"Hindi namin kunin ’yon," Jimenez told ABS-CBN News. "Magulo naman iyon."

When asked if Ancajas reached a deal with Heredia, the coach said: "Ay bakit, nag-oo na ba si Jerwin sa kanya?"

Jimenez said he was not in good terms with the conditioning coach after an alleged confrontation over Ancajas' teammate, Jonas Sultan.

"Unang salta pa lang ni Jonas sa training niya binakbakan na niya agad. Hard training kaya sumakit mga paa ni Jonas," said Jimenez.

Sultan has reportedly skipped training with Heredia, who in turn allegedly "blamed" Jimenez.

"Nagalit siya bakit hindi nag-training, at ako pinagbintangan niya. Sabi ko sa kanya hindi pa man ako nakialam kay Jonas at kung professional ka na tao bakit hindi mo kausapin direkta si Jonas," said Jimenez.

A drained Ancajas lost his IBF junior bantamweight crown to Fernando Martinez after the Filipino encountered conditioning issues while making the 115-pound limit.

This apparently paved the way for Heredia to enter the picture.

But Jimenez said Ancajas, who recently returned to the Philippines after a lengthy stay in the US, is taking a break from boxing before deciding his next move.

"Hinayaan ko muna siya mag-relax. Saka na namin pag-uusapan ang boxing," said the coach. "Pahinga muna at wala munang Memo Memo."

