SBP to 'borrow' 3x3 players from PBA teams for Olympic qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the PBA are trying to put together the best possible arrangement for the country's participation in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament in May.

The event was originally scheduled for March 2020 but was moved to May 26-30 in Graz, Austria. The Philippines is in Pool C, together with Slovenia, France, Qatar, and the Dominican Republic.

A total of 20 teams are competing in the qualifier, with only the top three earning tickets to Tokyo Olympics where 3x3 is being contested for the first time.

Speaking after the PBA's planning session earlier this week, SBP president Al Panlilio noted that the country has already submitted its roster for qualifiers.

"These are CJ Perez, Mo Tautuaa, Joshua Munzon, (Alvin) Pasaol, (Santi) Santillan and Karl Dehesa," he said. "If you look there, that list of six names, five of those names after the draft will be all PBA players."

Of the four, Perez, Tautuaa, Munzon, and Pasaol are the members of the national team who are certain to play in the OQT. Dehesa and Santillan are part of the pool.

Perez and Tautuaa are teammates at San Miguel Beer, while Munzon, Pasaol, and Santillan are all eligible to be drafted on Sunday. Munzon, in particular, is the likely top overall pick. Dehesa last played for Phoenix Super LPG in 2018 before shifting his focus to 3x3.

"We need to work with the league for them to be able to participate," said Panlilio, noting that the players will be gone at least two weeks to compete in Austria.

"You'll have to borrow them from their respective mother teams for practice. So that is what we've asked the PBA," he explained. "We're really asking for four to five players that will be PBA players by the time that we're starting this training program."

"After Sunday, after the draft, five of them will already be in the PBA."

Munzon and Pasaol established themselves as the No. 1 and No. 2 3x3 players in the country, respectively, through their stints in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league. Both players are veterans of the 3x3 circuit, having played in numerous FIBA 3x3 events both locally and abroad.

Perez and Tautuaa, meanwhile, were part of the national team that won the gold medal in 3x3 in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

