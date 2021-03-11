PBA to push through with 3x3 competition in Season 46

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will finally launch its much-anticipated 3x3 division this year, concurrent with its 5-on-5 competitions.

The league announced after its planning session earlier this week that 11 of their 12 franchises are set to field in teams in the 3x3 division. A total of 16 teams are expected to take part.

Alaska will not field a team in 3x3, as its team governor, Dickie Bachmann, serves as the chairman of the division.

"We will give out the names of the new teams hopefully in two weeks," Bachmann said. "We're just talking to companies now."

The initial plan is for 3x3 games to be held on the same day as the 5-on-5 games, he also explained.

"We'll be holding the 3-on-3 every Friday and Saturday in the morning, 9 o'clock onwards and then we will end around 2 o'clock. And after that, the PBA 5-on-5 will start," he said.

The first season of the PBA 3x3 will have three conferences, with six legs and one grand finals each. The conferences will be held concurrently with the PBA All-Filipino Cup and Governors' Cup, which will run for 10 months.

By creating a 3x3 division, the PBA can put together a pool of players solely focused on the game, which will greatly help the country in boosting its FIBA rankings as well as its chances of competing in the Olympic Games.

The half-court version of basketball is set to make its debut in the Summer Games in Tokyo in July.

"That's another path to the Olympics, aside from the 5-on-5," said Al Panlilio, team governor of Meralco and president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas. "Building that ability for us to generate points, and that's how we are ranked at FIBA, through the PBA 3x3, which actually FIBA's very supportive of."

The Philippines is set to compete in an Olympic qualifying tournament for 3x3 in May, but Bachmann is hopeful that by the next Olympic cycle, the country can qualify outright through its ranking.

"The key here is creating a pool for SBP for the coming 2024, a big batch of players and having points already to qualify for the tournaments," he said.

The PBA is expecting about 100 players to see action in 3x3 -- including, possibly, some Filipino-foreign players. 3x3 has more relaxed eligibility rules than 5-on-5, as any player with a Philippine passport is automatically eligible to play.

This may pave the way for the likes of Jason Brickman, who failed to submit citizenship requirements for the PBA Rookie Draft, to play in the league in its 3x3 division.

