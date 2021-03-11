PBA: Slaughter will get break he needs at NorthPort, says coach Jarencio

Coach Pido Jarencio is confident he can bring the best out of newly acquired Greg Slaughter.

Jarencio said the 7-footer former Barangay Ginebra player will get all the playing time he wants at NorthPort where he will be the main man in the middle.

"I think may ilalabas pang laro si Greg," Jarencio said in an article posted on PBA.ph. "Determined naman yung bata because he wants to prove himself."

The Filipino-American was shipped to the Batang Pier in a surprise trade that sent Fil-German Christian Standhardinger to Ginebra.

Jarencio said he was able to maximize the potential of the 6-foot-8 Standhardinger when NorthPort got him in exchange for San Miguel Beer's Mo Tautuaa just before the 2019 Governors' Cup.

Standhardinger became the team's go-to-guy, especially after prolific guard Robert Bolick came down with an ACL injury.

What more with a 7-footer like Slaughter, said Jarencio.

"Sa akin, Greg will play 30 to 35 minutes per game minimum," said Jarencio.

"(Standhardinger) didn't play much sa San Miguel, pero nung nagpunta siya sa akin, he played 30 to 45 minutes," said the coach.

"He got his numbers, naging Best Player of the Conference (BPC) siya, nandun kami sa semis. I gave him all the time."

"Greg is not a bad player. He just needs a good break at magkaroon ng kumpiyansa yung bata."

