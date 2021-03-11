MMA: Team Lakay coach builds up Jenelyn Olsim ahead of ONE Championship debut

Jenelyn Olsim is set to face #5-ranked strawweight contender Maira Mazar on March 19, 2021 in ONE: FISTS OF FURY III, a previously recorded event in Singapore. Press release

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao has nothing but praise for female strawweight fighter Jenelyn Olsim as she prepares to step into her ONE Championship main roster debut.

A product of Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series, Olsim has worked with Team Lakay for a few years now, and has already shown immense improvement in her time training under Sangiao.

“As an athlete, Jenelyn Olsim is very driven. She has that lion heart and iron will, a fighter who doesn’t give up easily even if she’s already physically and mentally at her limit. That’s the kind of fighter we breed here at Team Lakay, and Jenelyn has all the qualities necessary to be successful in this sport,” said Sangiao.

“As a person, she’s very nice, though she doesn’t talk too much. She has that Ibaloi Igorot trademark, which means ‘shy kami mango’ (people are shy).”

Olsim is set to face No. 5-ranked strawweight contender Maira Mazar of Brazil, who is based out of Evolve MMA in Singapore, at ONE: Fists of Fury III, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium scheduled to air on Friday, March 19.

“Regardless of where or what gym our opponents come from, we always see other athletes as worthy. We can’t underestimate anyone in this game. I have no doubt that Maira Mazar will come very equipped, but we are also. We’ll put up a good fight and a good show. I’m confident in Jenelyn,” Sangiao added.

“When two great athletes come together to compete in the Circle, it’s always fun for the fans. We’re ready to bring home the victory.”



He will be in Olsim’s corner when she steps into the Circle, and is excited for what’s to come for the 24-year-old Filipina fighter.

“She’s a diamond in the rough, tough as nails, and has immense mental strength. I see a lot of potential in her, and we’re working very hard to develop her skills. I’m excited to watch her career unfold in ONE Championship,” Sangiao quipped.

“Of course, she’s not a perfect fighter. We’re still polishing her game, but she’s adapting very well. She’s adept at a lot of things and most importantly, learns very quickly. Part of what makes her a great fighter is her attitude. She’s humble and coachable, and really takes lessons to heart. I know she’s heading to great things in her MMA career.”



The headline bout will feature a showdown between ONE Lightweight Kickboxing World Champion Regian Eersel and hard-hitting second-ranked contender Mustapha Haida, while ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion Janet “JT” Todd is set to begin her quest for a second belt by taking on the #4-ranked Alma Juniku in Muay Thai in the co-main event.

Related video: