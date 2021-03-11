Football: Marañon vows best is yet to come after re-signing with United City

United City FC striker Bienvenido Maranon. Photo courtesy of United City FC on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines -- Ace striker Bienvenido Marañón will be back for the United City Football Club in the upcoming season of the Philippines Football League.

The club announced Wednesday that the 34-year-old Marañón will be returning to United City, the club he has played for since 2015.

"(Marañón is) expected to enforce the UCFC front lines and to add to his tremendous goal scoring records," the club said in its announcement.

The Spanish-born striker has scored 74 goals in four seasons with United City FC, and is the all-time goal-scorer in the AFC Cup with 35 goals. In the 2020 season of the PFL, he found the back of the net seven times to win the Golden Boot.

With Marañón leading their attack, United City romped to the crown last season. He has so far won four straight PFL titles with the club, along with one Copa Paulino Alcantara.

"The best is yet to come," Marañón vowed after his signing.

United City also announced the return of goalkeeper Florencio Badelic, Jr., defenders Jordan Jarvis, Sean Kane, and midfielders Pocholo Bugas, Angelo Marasigan, Hikaru Minegishi, Mike Ott, and Arnie Pasinabo, Jr.

More signings are expected in the coming days for the defending PFL champions.

The PFL completed its 2020 season in a "bubble" in Carmona, Cavite.

Their 2021 season is tentatively scheduled to start in April with the Copa Paulino Alcantara, subject to the health and safety protocols put together by the Philippine government.

Earlier this month, the officials of the Games and Amusements Board inspected the PFF National Training Center in anticipation of PFL teams' return to practice.

