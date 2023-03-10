Tokyo Marathon: Tabal had problem with leg during race, outdoes self

From Mary Joy Tabal's Instagram

Just how well did Filipina Olympic marathoner Mary Joy Tabal perform at the Tokyo Marathon 2023 last March 5?

A few days ago, Tabal uploaded an Instagram post, saying that she had a “decent” showing in the 42.2-kilometer run – her first since giving birth last year – as she outperformed her own expectations.

But apparently, the 33-year-old Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist also encountered a problem with her right leg during the race, as she told ABS-CBN Sports Content Lead Migs Bustos shortly after completing the run.

“Parang nasobrahan ako sa start. I’m not the same Mary Joy before. Sabi ko, baka ‘di ko ‘to matapos. I could not feel my right leg, parang nag-lock siya at the 19th kilometer,” Tabal said.

At that time, Tabal let go of what was left of her expectations, and just told herself to finish the race.

“I’ll just reached the half and do jogging for the other half, no expectations,” she said. “I don’t have to look at my watch anymore. I just wanted to finish the race.”

But as they say, mothers know best, and Tabal outdid herself in the end, finishing with a final net time of 3:13:36 (hours, minutes, seconds) to rank third among 112 total Filipinos who participated in the race.

“Ang saya, hindi ko inexpect ang finish time ko. (Akala ko) hindi ako makakatapos rito because I did not train for this pace,” she said.

Although a far cry from her personal record of 2:43:31 which she set back in 2016, Tabal shared how surprised and overwhelmed she was by the result, as she only set a modest goal for herself following her pregnancy last year.

“I was just targeting three hours and 30 minutes to 45 minutes, maybe that would be my fastest finish,” she added.

Tabal gave birth to her firstborn child, Athena, last October 2022. Her pregnancy in the same year caused her to miss the Hanoi SEA Games, where she was pegged as a medal contender.

‘I’m so happy. I dedicated this run for my daughter. I wanted her to know that her mama is very strong. All throughout the run, I was only thinking of my daughter,” she said.

The Tokyo Marathon was Tabal’s first since winning silver at the 2019 SEA Games. One of the most challenging races globally, the Japanese capital city’s 10 degrees Celsius winter weather also tested Tabal incredibly, but she pushed through towards the end.

“Parang gumaang yung paa ko. I am very proud of myself. The remaining half, I just wanted to enjoy,” she said.

Not only did Tabal exceed her own benchmark; she also inspired her fellow mothers to do well in life, as she’s been outspoken about since prior to the race.



“I didn’t run for a pacing that’s four and a half hours or below. Natakot ako bigla, baka hindi ko matapos. But I just had to get back to my goal, and na-enjoy ko ang second half. This is the first marathon that I enjoyed a lot,” she said.

