Tennis: Alex Eala gets to doubles semifinals of W60 Slovakia

MANILA – Following her second-round singles loss at the W60 Trnava tilt in Slovakia, Alex Eala of the Philippines bounced back in the doubles quarterfinals with an upset win alongside Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania.

Eala and Mikulskyte overcame No. 4 seeds Vivian Heisen and Julia Lohoff of Germany, 7-5, 6-4, at the TC Empire indoor hard court on Thursday.

After trading service breaks at the beginning of the match, the Filipino-Lithuanian tandem saved three break points and advanced to 3-1, thanks to an Eala forehand volley winner.

They extended their lead to 4-2, after which the Germans equalized with a winning drop volley.

At 5-5, Eala and Mikulskyte caught up to deuce and secured a service break. They proceeded to serve out the first set, 7-5, on their second set point.

The competition remained tight in the following set, which also began with an exchange of breaks.

Tied at 3-3, Eala and Mikulskyte converted a pivotal break point at 40-0 after the German duo let out a double fault.

Both teams went on to notch comfortable service holds until the Filipino and Lithuanian sealed the match at 6-4 with a love service hold after forcing a netted backhand service return.

Eala and Mikulskyte, who posted a 6-1, 6-0 win over Slovak wildcards Ela Platenikova and Nina Vargova in the first round, will face British top seeds Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls in the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, WTA World No. 220 Eala lost to Sonay Kartal of Great Britain in the second round, 2-6, 2-6.

According to the International Tennis Federation (ITF) match stats, the 17-year-old Filipino failed to convert three break point chances while the World No. 262 Briton managed to win four out of seven break points.

Kartal, 21, was off to a strong start as she broke serve twice to be at 4-1. She took the opening set on her first set point after Eala hit a forehand service return error.

Eala tried to recover in the second set, where she held for 2-1 after five deuces by hitting a backhand winner down the line.

Kartal responded by claiming the next five games to enter the quarterfinals, and she closed the match with a down-the-line forehand approach shot.

Eala, the reigning US Open Juniors singles winner and two-time ITF women’s singles titlist, ousted Spanish No. 6 seed and World No. 176 Leyre Romero Gormaz in the first round.

