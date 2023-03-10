PBA: Wong leads Team Greats past Team Stalwarts

From PBA's Instagram

Team Greats beat Team Stalwarts, 158-138, in a battle between rookie and sophomore players of the PBA in the All-Star Weekend on Friday night in Passi City, Iloilo.

Adrian Wong led the way for Team Greats by doing damage in the four-point area.

Wong, who was named the Most Valuable Player of the game, finished with 29 points, 18 of them coming in the fourth period.

The match was neck-and-neck between the two squads until the payoff period where the Sophomores unleashed a run capped by Wong's highlight reel dunk.

Javi Gomez de Liano topscored the Greats with 30 points, while Justin Arana and Ato Ular added 23 markers each.

Meanwhile, Encho Serrano exploded for 40 points, while Joshua Munzon and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser added 32 and 21, respectively.

Team Greats was coached by Richard Del Rosario, while Team Stalwarts was mentored by Caloy Garcia.