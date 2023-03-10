Magnolia's Paul Lee won the thee-point shootout competition in the PBA All-Star Weekend in Passi, Iloilo on Friday.

The Hotshot combo guard scored 28 points, besting San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter and Juami Tiongson of Terrafirma in the final round.

Lassiter finished with 21 points to take second place, while Tiongson had 18.

"Ang hirap pala na ikaw lang sumu-shoot tapos lahat ng tao nakatingin sa 'yo compared sa laro parang instinct lang nangyayari. So kinakabahan din ako kanina," said Lee.

"Pero ni-relax ko lang ang sarili ko. Iniisip ko lang na nagpa-practice tayo."

Lee even adjusted his shooting area during the final round, preferring to launch his shot further away from the arc.

"Sa finals nga inatras ko ng kaunti noong final round. Masyadong malakas ang tira ko. So dun ako sa komportable," he said.

Meanwhile, Dave Marcelo dethroned fellow big man Beau Belga of Rain or Shine in the Obstacle Challenge.

The TNT forward clocked in a time of 25.38 seconds.

He toppled the likes of Belga and Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger in the challenge that featured some of the league's bigger men.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.



