NBA: Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell back, Mo Bamba sidelined

D'Angelo Russell of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a basket in this February 15, 2023 file photo. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/AFP



The Los Angeles Lakers are once again trending on Twitter this Friday morning with the latest injury reports on some of their key players.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell will return to the team's lineup tomorrow against the Toronto Raptors.

Prior to suffering a sprained ankle during the Lakers' game against the Golden State Warriors, the Laker guard was averaging 13.5 points and 5.0 assists in four games for LA.

Mo Bamba, the Lakers' new center, is also trending on Twitter after suffering a high left ankle sprain that will keep him out for four weeks before being re-evaluated.

Despite injuries hampering the Lakers' pursuit for a playoff spot, the team currently sits with a 32-34 record, ranking 9th in the Western Conference but first in Defensive Ratings.

With LeBron James out and with 16 regular season games left, Russell will undoubtedly help the team pile up more wins in order to make their desired deep play-off run.