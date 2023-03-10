MPL Season 11: KarlTzy leads ECHO past Omega

MANILA - ECHO on Friday kept its immaculate record after surviving Omega Esports, 2-1, in a thrilling MPL Season 11 match held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

ECHO drew Game 1, while Omega bounced back as Duane "Kelra" Pillas put up 10 kills with his signature Beatrix to keep the MSC 3rd placers at bay.

But the rubber match ultimately defined the series, with the reigning world champs riding on a whopping 7,200 gold swing to stay unbeaten in the season's first six games.

Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno soaked up most of Echo's damage as he assumed the utility jungler role, racking up a team-high 10 assists using Fredrinn.

KarlTzy got the double MVP nod in Echo's wins, as he asserted mastery in utility jungler heroes and taking objectives.

Sanford "SanFord" Vinuya had 4 kills on top of 7 assists, with a team-high 79 percent kill participation rate.

Omega will try to bounce back as it faces TNC Pro Team on Saturday, while ECHO will face RSG Slate Philippines on Sunday.