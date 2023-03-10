Converge's Murrell edges Blackwater's Hill for Slam Dunk title

Converge's David Murrell completed a narrow victory over Blackwater's Tyrus Hill to crown himself as the 2023 PBA All Star Slam Dunk king on Friday in Passi City, Iloilo.

The 6-foot-4 wingman completed a 360 degree, windmill slam to win by one point over Hill. This was a follow up on a clean 360, two-handed dunk which he completed on a single attempt.

The pair of dunks earned him a total of 92 points from the judges.

Hill, on the other hand, tried to dunk deep into his elbow. Although he got the ball in, he did not get the desired impact. He then wrapped it up with a better one, a successful dunk over Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo.

Hill got a total of 91 points from the judges, just one point below Murrell's.

"To be honest I thought Tyrus had it that's why I thought I had to come up with something better. Obviously I did better so, I'm just happy," said Murrell.

He was also wearing his lucky pair of sneakers, which had signatures from his loved ones in the US.

"I always wore them in special events like my first PBA game," he said. "Back home I had everyone sign my shoes, my dad my mom, all of my friends, everyone who supported me in my journey."

NLEX's Brandon Ganuelas Rosser and Chris Lalata of Phoenix also joined the competition but did not make it to the final round.