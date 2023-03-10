MPL Philippines

MANILA -- Bren Esports on Friday handed Blacklist International its second straight loss in the MPL Season 11 regular season, with a 2-0 sweep at the Shooting Gallery in Makati.

With Bren packing up early game aggression, Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kyle "Phewww" Arcangel led Bren in Game 1 with 4 kills and 4 assists.

Blacklist showed slight signs of life by drawing three late kills, but a pick-off on Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna right before the lord dance sealed the fate of the defending MPL champions as they dropped one point over Bren.

Blacklist outmaneuvered Bren for most of Game 2, but Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo let out an "I am Offended" on three Blacklist players, setting Bren up for a team fight leading to a 3-0 trade.

After that, Bren took the lord and with Blacklist unable to position themselves, Bren pulled the rug from under the three-time MPL champions.

Bren will try to extend its win streak as it faces Onic Philippines on Saturday, while Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse and the rest of Blacklist will face his former team, Nexplay EVOS on March 12.