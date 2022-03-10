Two years removed from playing with Alaska — which traded him to Coca-Cola along with John Arigo — Ali Peek played a perfect game against the Aces on this day in 2006, 16 years ago.

Peek hit all of his 12 shots from the field as his 100-percent shooting performance powered Coca-Cola to an 81-69 win over Alaska.

Looking back, Peek never thought he played a perfect game.

"It was only after the game when our assistant coach Mon Jose approached me and said, 'Hey, you played a perfect game.' I had no idea I hit all my shots from the field and played a perfect game," Peek told ABS-CBN before the jersey retirement ceremony of his old rival, Sonny Thoss.

According to Peek, there was no added motivation for him to play at such a high level, especially facing his former team.

"Honestly, there's really no added motivation when I played against Alaska. It just so happened that I played a great game against them and achieved that milestone against my former team," Peek added. "It's been 2 years since me and John Arigo got traded, so we're pretty much set up with our new team."

"But achievements such like that was special and I can't believe it's been 16 years when I achieved the feat."

Peek's 12-of-12 shooting from the field ended up being the best shooting performance at that time.

Curiously, Peek broke his own previous record of 11-of-11 shooting, which he registered while he was still playing for Alaska a few years back.

The record for most number of consecutive 2-point field goal conversions made is held by 2 players — Frankie Lim and Alvin Patrimonio — but they didn't end up with a perfect game.

Lim finished with 33 points while hitting 13 consecutive 2-point shots in Alaska's 111-108 loss to Purefoods in March 1991.

Just about 2 months after that, Patrimonio also shot 13 straight 2-point conversions in Purefoods' 147-124 beat down at the hands of Sarsi.

Rey Joble is a sports journalist who has been covering the PBA since 1998, and followed the league as a fan way before that.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: