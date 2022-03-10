Gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates after the women's 55kg snatch in the weightlifting events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Jeon Heon-kyun, EPA-EFE

"Sana oil, Hidilyn."

Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made noise on social media on Thursday, after netizens realized that she doesn't have to worry about soaring oil prices.

Last July, Diaz received a lifetime free fuel incentive from Phoenix Petroleum after winning the Philippines' first gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

For some Twitter users, Diaz seems unaffected by the consecutive oil price hikes, especially with the most recent big-time increase of P3 to P5 per liter implemented last Tuesday.

swerte ni hidilyn diaz kasi may unli fuel for life siya 😭 — 𝙠𝙖𝙤 👻 (@choopatti) March 9, 2022

"Pwede magpa-gas under Hidilyn's name?" netizen Steve Daniel wishes.

Pwede magpa-gas under Hidilyn's name? Sakit sa bulsa magpa-gas ngayon. 😭 https://t.co/dcauKuOR1g — Steven Daniel (@stibskii) March 9, 2022

si hidilyn diaz lang di affected sa oil price hike.🤪 lifetime free ba naman — 🤍 𝕃𝕪𝕃𝕪 🤍 (@imJELost) March 9, 2022

buti pa si hidilyn diaz may lifetime supply ng gas 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CMJj2VFl8F — PGAG (@PGAG_PH) March 10, 2022

hidilyn pls penge pang-full tank kahit one time lang https://t.co/8AKF2ryqnt — C 🎀 (@tonhonns) March 10, 2022

Sana ol Hidilyn Diaz⛽ — Au✨ (@melowinoaccad) March 10, 2022

Hidilyn Diaz be like pic.twitter.com/D8pkQOZ7Ay — genie santos (@Ticenits_001) March 9, 2022

Aside from getting free fuel for the rest of her life, Diaz also received up to P40 million cash incentives, both from business tycoons and the government.

She also enjoys lifetime free flights from AirAsia, and 80,000 lifetime free miles per year from Philippine Airlines.

For her historic feat, President Duterte also gave Diaz a Presidential Medal of Merit.

Diaz made history after winning the top podium in the women's 55kg weightlifting event in the 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan.

It was the Philippines first gold medal in 97 years, since joining the Olympic Games in 1924.