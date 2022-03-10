"Sana oil, Hidilyn."
Filipina weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made noise on social media on Thursday, after netizens realized that she doesn't have to worry about soaring oil prices.
Last July, Diaz received a lifetime free fuel incentive from Phoenix Petroleum after winning the Philippines' first gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
For some Twitter users, Diaz seems unaffected by the consecutive oil price hikes, especially with the most recent big-time increase of P3 to P5 per liter implemented last Tuesday.
"Pwede magpa-gas under Hidilyn's name?" netizen Steve Daniel wishes.
Aside from getting free fuel for the rest of her life, Diaz also received up to P40 million cash incentives, both from business tycoons and the government.
She also enjoys lifetime free flights from AirAsia, and 80,000 lifetime free miles per year from Philippine Airlines.
For her historic feat, President Duterte also gave Diaz a Presidential Medal of Merit.
Diaz made history after winning the top podium in the women's 55kg weightlifting event in the 2020 Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan.
It was the Philippines first gold medal in 97 years, since joining the Olympic Games in 1924.