PATAFA launches campaign to help Ukraine

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Aris Messinis, AFP/file

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) has launched efforts to send aid to Ukraine which is being attacked by Russian trrops.

The campaign called “Waging Peace for Athletes and Kids in Ukraine," was set up to support refugees, civilians, and athletes displaced by the war.

PATAFA has a working history with the Ukrainian Olympic Committee (UOC) headed by legendary pole vaulter Sergey Bubka, who wrote a letter to the Philippine association.

“My people live in danger,” said Bubka in his letter to the PATAFA. “It is very hard for me—the time of hard work and the time of decisions on how to help my country, my compatriots, athletes, coaches, my colleagues, and friends, who need as ever.”

“We are helping people who need to leave the territories that are under war. Over a million people, mostly women and children have been forcibly displaced from their homes."

“From the sports community side, we are trying as much as we can to channel and reinforce the soft power of our global unity to support people in Ukraine as much as we can in these unprecedented times.”

Apart from the initiative, PATAFA donated $1,000 as monetary assistance to Ukraine.

The board of trustees of the association, its athletes, coaches partners are also coming together to mobilize financial aid, medical and hygiene items, and food for the victims of war.