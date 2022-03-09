Jeff Manday, picked near the bottom of the 2021 rookie draft, still pines for a shot at playing the 5-on-5 game even amid his solid play in 3x3. PBA Media Burea/file

Jeff Manday was one among the last players to be drafted in the PBA Rookie Draft last year.

He was the last pick by the San Miguel Beermen in the 6th round — 58th overall — just 2 picks ahead of the last player in the draft, Luis Abaca, also selected by the Beermen in the 7th round (60th overall).

"I was third to the last sa draft bago ako natawag," Manday wrote to ABS-CBN via Messenger.

Manday thought it was going to be the end of his PBA aspirations as only the chosen few were given the opportunity to shine, especially when a player was selected late in the draft.

But San Miguel had other plans for Manday, a spitfire guard whose street basketball skills made him tailor fit to play in the PBA 3x3 tournament and immediately he was signed up by the squad for the tournament.

"OK naman, at least exposure para sa akin. Hopefully, may makapansin sa akin makapaglaro ng 5-on-5 soon," added Manday.

In 3x3 competition, Manday made his mark, turning the court into his virtual playground as his 1-on-1 skills allowed him to operate, penetrate to the basket, or pull up for a jumper.

It seemed Manday was having so much fun torching his opponents.

In the recent leg where San Miguel won its first title since the league opened the new season late last year, Manday emerged as the leg's top scorer, finishing with 59 points while powering the Beermen to the championship.

"Siguro ’yung advantage ko mabilis lang ako offensively, defensively," he said of his success.

"Ibang-iba kasi ang 3x3. Quick dapat ’yung decision. On my part, sa practice, I paid attention sa shooting skills and quick movements. ’Yung court kasi for 3x3, medyo maluwag so mas nakaka-penetrate ka, so lamang ’yung mabilis."

Amid the success, Manday is still looking forward for a possible call-up to play in the regular 5-on-5.

"Five-on-5 talaga gusto ko, pero ito na lang muna kasi sayang ang opportunity. Wala rin namang ibang trabaho kasi," he added. "’Yung huling 5-on-5 ko, sa Marinerong Pilipino sa PBA D-League. Naka-2 games lang kami, tapos nagkaroon ng pandemic."

"I'm hoping na mayroong makapansin sa akin at ma-activate ako sa 5-on-5 kasi ’yun ang main goal ko."

For now, Manday intends to add another chapter to his interesting story he’s creating in the PBA 3x3.