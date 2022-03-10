NBA: Jalen Green guides Rockets to OT win over Lakers

Josh Christopher (9) of the Houston Rockets and Jalen Green (0) celebrates during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Logan Riely, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Rookie Jalen Green scored 13 consecutive Houston points bridging the fourth quarter and overtime, and the Rockets pulled away for a 139-130 win over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

Green scored a season-high 32 points, including the first seven of the Rockets' 10-0 blitz that opened the extra period. He finished 13 of 21 from the floor but had ample help as seven Rockets scored in double figures.

Fellow rookies Josh Christopher and Alperen Sengun scored 21 points apiece, with Sengun adding 14 rebounds to his season-best point total. Kenyon Martin Jr. (17 points, 11 rebounds) also recorded a double-double for Houston, which was missing two starters and entered on a 2-17 skid.

LeBron James posted his fifth triple-double of the season with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists for Los Angeles. Russell Westbrook added 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but the Lakers allowed the Rockets to shoot 51 percent from the floor, including 17 of 40 (42.5 percent) from 3-point range.

The Lakers hit 46.5 percent of their field-goal attempts and 18 of 47 (38.3 percent) from long distance while losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Green pulled the Rockets even by sinking two free throws with 2:22 left in regulation, then lifted Houston to a 120-118 lead with an 18-foot pullup with 2:02 remaining.

James delivered one of his four blocks, rejecting Sengun in the post before feeding Westbrook for a game-tying jumper at the 1:09 mark. Westbrook and James then combined to thwart Green on a drive to the basket, with James following some physical Westbrook defense with another block.

After the Rockets had what was a seven-point lead shaved to 82-81 on a pair of free throws by Austin Reeves (17 points) at the 6:15 mark of the third quarter, Houston surged back ahead 91-83 when Dennis Schroeder fed Sengun for a dunk.

The Lakers closed the period with a flurry and reclaimed the lead just prior to the buzzer when they turned three offensive rebounds into an extended possession following a missed free throw. D.J. Augustin converted the final offensive board with a 16-foot jumper for a 98-97 lead.

James (knee) was questionable to play after missing the Lakers' loss in San Antonio on Monday.