The McDaniels siblings, who played significant roles in helping the Philippine women's football team achieve history, said they are delighted to be participating in the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Olivia and Chandler McDaniels were part of the national squad that shocked Chinese Taipei, 4-3, in the quarterfinal round of the AFC Asian Cup last January. That win secured the team's first-ever appearance in FIFA's biggest stage.

"This was the first time the Philippines had made it to a FIFA World Cup, for either men's and women's teams. After the celebrations were done, I just stood on the field and had a sigh of relief. It was then I began to realize what we had achieved," Olivia said in an article posted on AFC.com.

Olivia was one of the heroines of their heart-stopping penalty shootout victory versus Chinese Taipei, fending off two spot kicks from the opposing team.

Sarina Bolden then sealed the deal for the Pinays, scoring the game-winning goal in the other end of the pitch.



"This is something the country has been trying to achieve for the past decade and half," said Chandler.

"There have been so many people in the background who have dedicated so much to get this team to this level. All the players, past and present, have always committed themselves to making this team better."

In the same article, Chandler said she was delighted to see their supporters grow by each match of the Asian Cup.

"The team has always had a very loyal fanbase and it seems like it has really grown during these qualifying games," said Chandler. "It is great to see everyone excited about it. This has really brought the country together and gave us a sense of pride after a tough year for the Philippines."

She added that their World Cup qualification indicated how Filipinos are: "We are fighters and we don't give up."