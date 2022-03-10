Now that Blackwater has gotten over the hump, coach Angel Vanguardia looks forward to make the best out of the draft picks they own.

The Bossing finally ended a 29-game losing streak, dating from the PBA bubble in 2020, with a stunning 101-100 victory over league-leader Magnolia Hotshots on Wednesday.

The win ended Blackwater's Governors Cup campaign with a 1-10 record, putting them in the position for the top pick in the PBA Rookie Draft.

The Bossing actually owns 3 first-round picks, some of which were gained through recent trades. And Vanguardia said Blackwater won’t trade away its picks.

"Now the monkey's off our back, next season we're looking forward to our draft picks, we have 3 first round picks," said Vanguardia after their upset of the Hotshots.

"The first pick is ours, so we have the first crack whoever the best player is. We have have the first pick in the second round that's like 4 picks that can really help us, help this franchise to go through the hump. We won't trade those picks, we'll keep them to build this team."

Vanguardia gave media a hint of the kind of players they will be going after in the rookie draft.

"Sabi nga ni (import) Shawn Glover, we're 1 or 2 big guys away from being a good team. Just 1 or 2 big men and hopefully we can get that in the draft," he said.

The coach also expressed his appreciation to team owner Dioceldo Sy, who personally watched the team's final game in the eliminations.

"The owner said, 'I'm gonna watch the game.' So in my pre-game I told the guys, 'I've been in the PBA for 20 years, I've coached various teams, various franchises. You don't see owners supporting you when you're down 0-10," he said.

"But he was here."