‘What a journey’: Pacquiao shows fight license as fledgling boxer 20 years ago

My boxing license from 1998. What a journey it’s been. Never thought I’d be able accomplish everything God has allowed me to accomplish in and out of the ring. I thank God every day for giving me the strength to make it this far. pic.twitter.com/3qaKMiV4W0 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) March 9, 2021

Talk about throwback.

Filipino boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao posted a picture on social media of his boxing license back in 1998, reminiscing the time when he was just starting out.

The license, issued by the Japan Boxing Commission, was apparently for his fight against Shin Terao, whom he knocked out in just 1 round in May 1998.

"My boxing license from 1998. What a journey it’s been. Never thought I’d be able accomplish everything God has allowed me to accomplish in and out of the ring. I thank God every day for giving me the strength to make it this far," said Pacquiao in the accompanying caption.

The fight against Shin was the one before he scored his first world title, the WBC and lineal flyweight titles, against Thailand's Chatchai Sasakul.

Pacquiao stopped Chatchai in the eighth round to win the first of his 8 titles in different weight divisions.

