SBP includes Kai Sotto in Gilas pool for FIBA qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines -- After his plan to play for the Philippines was derailed last month, Filipino teenager Kai Sotto may have another chance to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas soon.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio is hopeful that they can include Sotto in the pool of players who will soon start training for both the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 and Olympic qualifiers.

The federation has decided not to call up PBA players for the upcoming tournaments, as both events will coincide with the league's 46th season. Instead, they will field an all-cadet team, with naturalization candidate Ange Koume and Sotto expected to join as well as some college players.

"If you put the name of Ange Kouame there, eventually also Kai Sotto and some of the college players… I think we can come up with 20, if not a list of 25 names that can enter the bubble as early as the end of the month to start that training," Panlilio said in a press briefing, Tuesday.

Sotto was already set to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, originally scheduled for March in Doha, Qatar. However, the competition was scrapped due to COVID-19 issues and eventually rescheduled for the second week of June in the Philippines.

The Olympic qualifiers, meanwhile, will take place in Serbia from June 29 to July 4.

Panlilio said they will reach out to Sotto's camp soon to determine the best way for him to join the national team.

"He is part of the list, so we just have to talk to him, reach out to him again," he explained.

"We have not finalized our calendar yet, but once we do, we will have to share with him what the plan is and depending on what he's doing, align that with ours," he added.

"But as I said in the past, he's welcome to join us and he's really part of the pool. Actually, his name is in there."

The 18-year-old Sotto has yet to make a public appearance since flying back to the United States in late February upon the cancellation of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. On February 23, it was announced by the NBA G League that Sotto will no longer join Team Ignite, in a "mutual decision" with the player.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: