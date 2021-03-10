PSC, CHED to work jointly on improving sports programs on collegiate, university level

(L-R) PSC Commissioner Celia Kiram, PSC Chairman William Ramirez, CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III, CHED Office of the Deputy Executive Director OIC Atty. Lily Milla and CHED Office of the Executive Director OIC Atty. Ryan Estevez in the ceremonial signing of MOA with PSC and CHED at the CHED Auditorium, Diliman, Quezon City

The Philippine Sports Commission is optimistic that improvement to the country’s sports program will be noticed in 3 years after it signed an agreement with the Commission on Higher Education on Tertiary School Sports Development Program.

In a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, PSC chairman William Ramirez said the memorandum of agreement will improve coaching and administering of the sports programs on the tertiary level and may be tapped to aid the Department of Education.

“If CHED, based on the MOA, can activate our program, I think in 3 years time we will see the improvement of Philippine sports, in terms of coaching, administration. And we can tap not only tertiary but we could cascade to DepEd and bring this matter to under 18 years old and to the elementary,” Ramirez said, adding that the partnership would create more competitive and excellent coaches and athletes in the collegiate level.

“This gives us the missing link in providing a professional development in continuous sports education and will cater more to the educational aspect of our teachers in coaching.”

Among the objectives of the agreement is to maximize the engagement and collaboration between the PSC and the CHED in the formulation of a unified tertiary school sports development program.

This will ensure that the HEI's sports development plans are aligned with the national agenda and of the highest international standards.

The MOA also promised an improvement on the coaching and training skills on tertiary-level athletes through continuing education.

“We welcome this memorandum of agreement as it will allow us to join forces with the PSC in joint projects that we can initiate. We commit the support of CHED in all the undertakings on higher education sports development and wellness,” CHED chairman Prospero De Vera III said.

De Vera said sports medicine will also be included in many developments in sports. The MOA will also elevate the quality of research and planning in the field of sports.

The ongoing National Sports Coaching Certification Course will now fall under the partnership, effectively institutionalizing this continuing education initiative of the PSC.

Meanwhile, the CHED is still discussing with various stakeholders and experts on the possible return of collegiate sports competition amid the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.