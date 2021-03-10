PBA wants to hold 46th season in Metro Manila

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and board chairman Ricky Vargas paid a courtesy call to Sen. Bong Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea last February 22 in Malacanang. Handout photo



MANILA, Philippines -- After holding its lone conference last season in a "bubble" in Clark, Pampanga, the PBA is determined to return to Metro Manila for its tournaments this year.

The league announced Tuesday that it is planning a 10-month, two-conference season that is tentatively scheduled to start on April 11.

Having gone to great lengths to get its "bubble" approved last year, the PBA is once again asking permission from the government to hold its season in venues in Metro Manila. Commissioner Willie Marcial said Tuesday that some of their regular venues -- including the Araneta Coliseum and the Cuneta Astrodome -- are being considered.

"Pwedeng Araneta, pwedeng Cuneta. Ang nire-request natin, makalaro sa NCR," he said. "So sana pagbigyan tayo ng Task Force, pero nine-negotiate na namin ngayon 'yung mga venues."

"So tingnan natin. Pero request namin, NCR, kasi mahihirapan talaga 'pag nasa labas tayo," he admitted.

The PBA opted to do away with the "bubble" this year, instead proposing a "closed circuit" system in which players will go from their homes to the game venue and back.

The Inter-Agency Task Force is already aware of the PBA's plan, and Marcial is optimistic that they will be backed by Senator Bong Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea after their courtesy call to the two government officials in Malacanang last February 22.

Marcial was with PBA chairman Ricky Vargas when they informed Go and Medialdea of their plans for their 46th season.

"Regarding sa request natin sa Task Force, kausap ko 'yung government," said Marcial.

"Kasi nagbigay tayo ng letter, kung natatandaan niyo, nandoon kami ni chairman Ricky Vargas, kay Senator Bong at ES Medialdea. Binigay na namin. Nasa Task Force na 'yung letter," he added.

"So sana. Ia-update naman nila ako by tomorrow kung nasalang kasi nakapila na 'yung ating request."

Related video: