PBA: Slaughter says Ginebra told him no trade was imminent

NorthPort's newly acquired center Greg Slaughter denied that his decision to go on a sabbatical last year was fueled by trade rumors.

Slaughter, who was let go by Barangay Ginebra just weeks after being given a contract, took to Twitter to clarify the issue.

"For the record and to be perfectly clear: Last February 2020 I did not have an offer or an existing contract when I decided to train in the states," the former Ateneo standout said in his post.

"I also had no knowledge about a trade, I just came off a championship and a gold medal in SEA Games after all."

Slaughter said that when he returned from his sabbatical he was given assurance there was no trade on the table.

"When I returned to the Philippines, at the end of 2020, I asked if the the trade rumors were true and was told they were not," he said. "Stop with this narrative!"

Slaughter flew to the US in February 2020 after an alleged misunderstanding regarding his contract.

But even without him, Ginebra managed to win the PBA All-Filipino title during the bubble conference.

Slaughter later returned and offered a formal apology to Ginebra management. He eventually signed a contract with the Gin Kings.

Ginebra management later traded him to NorthPort in a blockbuster deal for Chris Standhardinger.

