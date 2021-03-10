PBA: Parks has yet to reach out to TNT since sabbatical announcement

TNT swingman Ray Parks Jr. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Ray Parks has kept mum since announcing on Saturday that he intends to sit out the upcoming season of the PBA.

This, even as officials of his mother team, the TNT Tropang GIGA, have expressed doubts over the reasons Parks gave for his sabbatical.

The former UAAP Most Valuable Player cited "personal reasons" for his decision to step away from the PBA, specifically his family. Parks made it clear that it was "not an easy decision to make" and that he had been in talks with TNT management regarding his situation.

However, TNT brass are skeptical of Parks' reasons. No less than team owner Manny V. Pangilinan posted on social media a photo of Parks apparently on vacation in La Union, instead of in California where he claimed to be. TNT team governor Ricky Vargas, speaking after the PBA Press Corps Awards on Sunday, said that Parks might have a different motivation for wanting to leave the franchise.

"Pwede namang to be honest about it. It must be something. I just need to understand what his real motivation is," said Vargas.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Parks has yet to reach out to TNT despite messages sent by Vargas. According to the team governor, he sent a personal message to Parks, inviting him to talk about his current situation.

"There's no update on Rayray. He has not gotten in touch with us, or me personally. He's not gotten in touch with me as well," Vargas said during a press briefing on Tuesday, after the PBA Board of Governors' planning session in the league office.

Vargas also made it clear that they had offered Parks a contract extension.

"It's been with the Commissioner's Office a long time ago," he said.

Parks' situation will likely impact the rest of the league as the PBA Board of Governors has now decided to take up the issue during their planning session, among other issues.

Vargas said they put together a study group, headed by TerraFirma governor Bobby Rosales, to "take a look at these various cases." Among their concerns is to make a clear definition of a "leave of absence."

"There's really a myriad of issues involved here, so it really requires deeper study so that we will be able to address different scenarios and really take a look at the big picture because it will affect all the stakeholders of basketball," said Rosales, also the vice-chairman of the PBA Board.

"So we cannot rush into it. We'll have to do research, we'll have to study, review and look at the different situations. So hopefully, we can come up with policies covering these issues, but you will have to indulge us because I think we really need time to really study this," he added.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: