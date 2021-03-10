PBA: LA Tenorio, Zanjoe Marudo put to together motorcycle road trip vlog

What's keeping LA Tenorio busy the past few weeks?

Besides working out, the Barangay Ginebra playmaker has been shooting motorcycling videos with celebrity friend Zanjoe Marudo.

The videos are part of their "Lazy Road Trip" project.

"'Yung ginagawa namin, the 'Lazy Road Trip' na ginagawa namin ni Zanjoe. Ang goal namin doon is ikutin ang buong Pilipinas na nakamotor," said Tenorio.

It's no secret that Tenorio is a huge motorcycling enthusiast. He owns 3 motorcycles that include an adventure bike, a retro scooter and a sport bike.

"We started out first leg last week in Batangas. Buong Batangas inikot namin in 7 days," said the 6-time PBA champion and 4-time Finals MVP.

Tenorio said he and Marudo want to feature places in the Philippines that are not normally reached via four-wheels. Also with them is actor-comedian Hyubs Azarcon.

"(These are) places na hindi normally nakikita ng mga tao. Iyon ang pupuntahan namin. Abangan n'yo iyon," said Tenorio.

For this particular series, Tenorio is using his BMW GS1200.

The PBA star said Marudo is also using his adventure bike for the shoot.

