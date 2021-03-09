NBA: Heat's Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur on Twitch

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard was recorded issuing an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch stream while playing Call of Duty on Tuesday.

Clips of Leonard uttering the offensive term quickly began circulating on social media.

An avid gamer, Leonard had about 58,000 followers on Twitch as of Tuesday afternoon. The nine-year NBA veteran announced his investment in the esports organization FaZe Clan in 2019.

Leonard, 29, had surgery on his left shoulder last month and is expected to miss the rest of the season. He has not played since Jan. 9 and appeared in only three games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The 7-footer has averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 boards in 447 career games (93 starts) with the Portland Trail Blazers (2012-19) and Heat (2019-21).

--Field Level Media