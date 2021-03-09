MPBL: Basilan confirmed for bubble participation after initial hitch

Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said he was pleased the organization found ways to make sure Basilan Steel could join the bubble tournament in Subic on Wednesday.

Steel, which only has to win one more game against Davao Occidental Tigers in the South Division finals to advance, faced issues regarding fielding its team to Subic.

But Duremdes said a collective solution had been arrived at, but he did not go into details.

“Ginawan talaga natin ng paraan,” said the MPBL commissioner during the the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.

Duremdes said the league was just glad it could resume the Lakan Cup after being forced to postpone its games after the Tigers' win against the Steel on March 11 last year.

“Salamat naman at nandito na silang apat ngayon sa Subic at natuloy din dahil din naman sa collective effort natin, hindi lang naman si MPBL nag-ano but of course with the players and the team owners,” he said.

“Natutuwa po tayo at natuloy din po sila in spite of the challenges na nangyari sa team nila. Worth it naman ‘yung effort na ginawa natin, and nagpapasalamat kami sa mga taong tumulong sa amin.”

In the other semis pairing, reigning champions San Juan and Makati are set to battle in the North Division Finals.

