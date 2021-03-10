MMA: Jenel Lausa gets new opponent for BRAVE CF card

MANILA, Philippines -- Jenel Lausa will have a new opponent for his return to mixed martial arts on Thursday's BRAVE CF card in Bahrain.

The promotion announced late Tuesday that Rahmatullah Yousufzai of Afghanistan has withdrawn from his three-round flyweight contest against Lausa for the BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination fight card.

The bout will go through, with Ryskulbek Ibraimov taking Yousufzai's place in the card. Ibraimov was originally scheduled to face Kazakhstan's Asu Almabaev on the same card.

The 29-year-old dynamo is one of the top flyweights to emerge from Kyrgyzstan. He carries an 18-8 record into the fight, with six submissions and three knockouts. The well-rounded Aikol Manas representative will face a tough challenge as he takes on Lausa.

Born and raised in Iloilo, Philippines, Lausa holds a professional record of 7-5 with two knockout wins and two by way of submission. He has a wealth of fight experience under various organizations on his resumé, having shared the cage with some of the best mixed martial artists in Asia, including Ernesto Montilla Jr., Crisanto Pitpitunge, Yao Zhikui and Ulka Sasaki.

Apart from mixed martial arts, Lausa likewise made his mark inside the boxing ring, owning a perfect 10-0-1 standing with six knockouts. He captured the Philippine Boxing Federation super bantamweight championship in 2016 and then clinched the Global Boxing Organization Asia-Pacific super featherweight title three years later.

BRAVE CF 47: Asian Domination is headlined by a lightweight world title eliminator between Filipino superstar Rolando Dy and Kyrgyzstan's Abdisalam Kubanychbek.

