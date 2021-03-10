MMA: Adiwang says Minowa's scared as Japanese cool about rematch

The rivalry between top strawweight talents Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang and Hiroba Minowa continues to heat up even as both men look to climb the divisional ladder.

Following their controversial first meeting last October, Minowa said he was not actively pursuing a rematch with Adiwang, and that he wanted to move past that chapter of his career.

The two figured in a closely contested match with the Japanese taking home a split decision.

“He’s smart by playing it safe and not wanting a rematch with me. He felt what I can bring to the table, and he experienced it firsthand. The smart move would be to avoid me,” said Adiwang.

“I think he’s scared to get inside the Circle with me again.”

When the two met at ONE: Inside the Matrix III in Singapore, Adiwang was riding a 7-fight win streak, emerging as one of the hottest new talents in ONE Championship. Minowa, on the other hand, was a former Shooto champion making his promotional debut.

Adiwang started out fast and furious at the opening bell, trying to go for a finish. After lighting Minowa up on the feet, the “Thunder Kid” was able to grapple Minowa down into a deep kimura arm lock that had the Japanese fighter in trouble.

Moments later, it appeared as though Minowa had “tapped” ever so slightly under pressure. However, the referee was unable to recognize the tap and the bout continued. From then on, action was close as both men had their moments.

In the end, Minowa escaped with a split decision victory, taking home points on two of the three judges’ scorecards.

“I don’t think you can say ‘a win is a win.’ Not in this sport. He can’t enjoy that victory because a lot of fans don’t accept the outcome. It was a close split decision that could have gone either way, that many people thought I won. The only way to prove total victory is in a rematch,” said Adiwang.

“In this sport, performances matter. That night, he got the victory, although it was a controversial one. He will always be haunted by the criticism that comes with it.”

Minowa is set to return to the Circle against former ONE strawweight world champion and current No. 5-ranked strawweight mixed martial arts contender Alex “Little Rock” Silva of Brazil.

The two men square off at ONE: Fists of Fury III, a previously recorded event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore scheduled to air on Friday.

Minowa has made his intent clear. He wants to move on from Adiwang and face the top fighters at strawweight. Adiwang, however, believes they will definitely meet again to settle the score once and for all.

“Focus on higher-ranked fighters, because if you’re ever in the Circle with me again, you’re getting derailed,” said Adiwang.

“I’m sure me and him will meet each other again, as long as we both keep winning. That rematch is inevitable.”

