UAAP: FEU overwhelms Adamson in men’s football

MANILA -- Gio Pabulan finally had his breakout game in the UAAP Season 85 men’s football tournament as he led the Far Eastern University (FEU) to a 6-1 victory over Adamson University at the University of the Philippines-Diliman Football Field Thursday.

The former Baby Tamaraw executed fine finishes in the 17th and 87th minute of the match to take charge of FEU’s drubbing of Adamson.

“I think it was a great boost (for Pabualan) because someone of his caliber needs to be on the scoreboard,” said assistant coach Albert Besa after FEU moved up to 11 points in the table.

“Even though he had a few assists, someone like him needs to have a chance to be in the scoreboard.”

Khent Brian Valenzuela earlier scored his third goal of the season in the 9th minute to set the tone of the game.

In the second half, Geri Martini Rey scored his fourth goal of the campaign in the 51st minute .

FEU midfielder Karl Absalon scored his second goal of the season in the 57th minute, while captain Viejay Frigillano put the icing on the Tamaraws’ cake with a header in the 90+4 minute.

“They were playing very calm and composed at the start of the first half,” said Besa. “They got a little tired at the end of the first half but then we were able to bring it back in the second half.”

Adamson managed to score a consolation goal in the 56th minute, thanks to Carl Franz Mahinay’s strike.