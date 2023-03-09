Alex Eala at the 31st Southeast Asian Games. Photo courtesy of the Vietnam Tennis Federation on Facebook.

Alex Eala of the Philippines and Justina Mikulskyte of Lithuania romped into the quarterfinals of the W60 Trnava doubles event with a 6-1, 6-0 victory on Wednesday in Slovakia.

They overpowered Slovak wildcards Ela Platenikova and Nina Vargova in the first round without even giving a break point opportunity.

At the indoor hard court of TC Empire, the Filipino and Lithuanian notched their first service break for a 2-1 lead via a forehand volley winner by Eala.

They zoomed to 5-1 by holding serve to love after Mikulskyte hit a forehand winner, then broke for the third time to take the first set, 6-1, courtesy of a double fault.

In the second set, Platenikova and Vargova saved two break points in the second game but lost the deciding point at deuce to trail at 0-2.

Eala and Mikulskyte remained in control at 5-0, with the Lithuanian firing a solid second serve at 40-30 and the Filipino sealing the game with a backhand winner.

The Slovak tandem saved two match points in the following game, but their netted backhand concluded the match in favor of Eala and Mikulskyte, 6-0.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Eala and Mikulskyte will challenge German No. 4 seeds Vivian Heisen and Julia Lohoff in the last match on Court 3.

Before the doubles quarters, the 17-year-old Eala is scheduled first on Court 2 for her second-round clash versus Sonay Kartal of Great Britain.

The Filipino tennis sensation began her W60 Trnava singles run in similar fashion, causing a 6-1, 6-0 upset over Spanish No. 6 seed and WTA World No. 176 Leyre Romero Gormaz.

Eala, the WTA World No. 220, has two ITF women’s singles titles from the 2021 W15 Manacor in Spain and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and former ITF Juniors World No. 2 is the defending junior singles winner of the US Open.

