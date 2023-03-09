From PVL.ph

MANILA -- Petro Gazz repulsed Akari in four sets, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16, to earn a trip to the semifinals of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Grethcel Soltones led the way for the Angels with 20 points on 16 attacks and four service aces. She also registered 12 excellent digs.

The victory enabled Patro Gazz to tie F2 Logistics at second spot with 5-2 records, while dropping the Chargers to 2-5.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas scored 15 markers for the Angels, who also got 13 and 11 points from Remy Palma and Jonah Sabete, respectively.

Except for their trouble in the third set, Petro Gazz appeared dominant over the Erika Raagas-led Akari.

Raagas had 19 points for the Chargers, which will finish its campaign against Creamline on Tuesday.

Petro Gazz will next battle Chery Tiggo also on Tuesday.