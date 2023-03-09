PVL: Chery Tiggo ousts Choco Mucho, boosts semis drive

From PVL.ph

Chery Tiggo swept Choco Mucho in three sets to snap a three-game skid and to stay in contention for a semifinal slot in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena on Thursday.

The Crossovers had it 25-21, 25-19, 25-19, kicking out the Flying Titans from the semis race.

With the win, Chery Tiggo hiked its record to 4-3.

Mylene Paat led the Crossovers with 25 points on 22 attacks, one block and two aces. Pauline Gaston added 12 points, 19 excellent digs and 14 excellent receptions.

Cza Carandang scored 12 markers while Shaya Adorador added 10.

Choco Mucho, led by Kat Tolentino, dropped to 2-5. Tolentino scored 16 points in a losing effort.