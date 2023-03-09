NCAA: LSGH dethrones San Beda to arrange title clash with Letran

La Salle Green Hills (LSGH) toppled defending champion San Beda University, 89-85, on Thursday to arrange a best-of-three title showdown with Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the NCAA Season 98 juniors basketball tournament.

Luis Pablo and Seven Gagate led the Greenies to a thrilling finish, overcoming Chris Hubilla's 37-point explosion for the Red Cubs.

Pablo finished with 25 points, 19 rebounds, and two blocks while Gagate added 20 markers, nine rebounds and four blocks.

It was sweet victory for LSGH which fought its way to the finals from a twice-to-beat disadvantage.

The Greenies will take on the Squires in the finals starting on Monday.

The scores:

LSGH (89) — Pablo 25, Gagate 20, Ison 12, Romero 12, Alian 11, Mesias 5, Gomez 3, Rivero 1, Zaragosa 0.

San Beda (85) — Hubilla 37, Lopez 13, Lecciones 11, Lorenzo 10, Ludovice 8, Dungo 2, Mundas 2, Ronquillo 2, Lacsamana 0, Reyes 0, Wagan 0.

Quarterscores: 22-19, 46-41, 63-62, 89-85