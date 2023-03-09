MMA: Andrade squashes beef with Lineker, sets sights at Loman

Stephen Loman while fighting former champion Bibiano Fernandes. Handout photo

Newly-crowned ONE bantamweight king Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade has a newfound respect for compatriot John “Hands of Stone” Lineker.

Needing seven rounds to dispatch Lineker, Andrade can only tip his hat to the former champion whom he described as the “toughest guy in the division,” putting an end to their beef that started last year when Andrade was named the top contender.

“If there was something that surprised me in this fight, without a doubt, it was his power to absorb blows,” Andrade said.

“There was a moment in the fight when I landed 10 consecutive strikes on his face – strikes that would normally knock out any athlete, and he didn’t go down. This left me quite impressed.”

Now that he’s gotten over Lineker, Andrade is now looking ahead as he watches from the throne for future usurpers, and he’s already identified his first challenger.

Andrade expects second-ranked contender Stephen “The Sniper” Loman to be his next man, especially since Loman has basically cleaned up the list of contenders.

On Loman’s resume are names such as Yusup Saadulaev, Shoko Sato, and -- most recently -- Bibiano Fernandes, making him a clear-cut challenger to Andrade’s young reign.

“I think it will depend on the next fights. There’s already Stephen Loman in line, who beat [former world champion] Bibiano Fernandes and should be the next to get a title shot,” he said.

Whether that fight happens will depend on how quickly Andrade can recover from his war against Lineker, but the Brazilian already has a word of advice to Loman.

“I intend to fight as soon as possible, but it will depend on my recovery. I will do everything to recover quickly from this hand injury to get back up in the ONE Circle. And next in line is Stephen Loman. So he can start training now,” he said.

