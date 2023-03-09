LOOK: Team Secret arrives in Korea for VCT Pacific League

Courtesy: Team Secret

After a short yet monumental run in the VCT//LOCK IN tournament, predominantly-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret has arrived in Seoul, South Korea for the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific League, which will kick off on March 25.

Team Secret is one of 10 teams in the Asia-Pacific participating in the league, which will determine the region's representatives to VCT Masters in Tokyo, Japan.

It will field in Jessie Cristy "JessieVash" Cuyco, Jayvee "DubsteP" Paguirigan, Jim "BORKUM" Timbreza, Jeremy "Jremy" Cabrera, and Adrian "invy" Reyes, along with Singaporean reserve Lionel "lenne" Lim You Xiang and American coach Evan "Warbirds" Orzem.

The five-man Filipino roster defeated European powerhouse Team Liquid to open its campaign in Sao Paulo, Brazil, before falling short to another European squad Natus Vincere to exit the single-elimination tournament last February 26.

Included in the league are Indonesian squad Rex Regum Qeon, with two Pinoys in their roster, alongside other Pacific region partner squads such as Detonation FocusMe and DRX, Gen.G, Global Esports, T1, Talon Esports, and ZETA DIVISION.

Filipinos make up 14 percent (7) of the competition's player base, according to Liquipedia, the third most for the competition next to Japan (8) and hosts South Korea (18).