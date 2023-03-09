KarlTzy is the receipient of the first MPL PH Press Corps Player of the Year Award. Courtesy: MPL PH Press Corps

MANILA -- Two-time Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world champion Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno is the Player of the Year as the MPL Philippines Press Corps held its first awards night at the Amelie Hotel in Manila, Tuesday evening.

KarlTzy, who overcame a hump after his first crowning as a world champion under Bren Esports and assumed a team player role when he started adapting to the utility jungler meta in Echo, was voted the Smart Player of the Year by journalists covering the local ML:BB scene.

“Hindi ko po talaga in-expect. Akala ko po talaga si SanFord ang pipiliin,” he told ABS-CBN News moments after receiving the award.

“Ito po ‘yong bawi ko kasi ang daming nag-doubt sa ’kin noong umalis ako sa Bren,” he added.

KarlTzy tied for third with four other players in most heroes used (9) during the M4 World Championships in Jakarta, and second across all the junglers in the world stage, behind fellow Filipino, Onic Esports' Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol (10).

In his speech after receiving the award, the 18-year-old did not hesitate to give credit to the team’s manager, Mitch Liwanag, who was a vital part of his growth as a player.

KarlTzy led the night’s 14 awardees, with Echo taking home more than half of the awards.

Liwanag was named Evident Executive of the Year, while young Echo stars Alston “Sanji” Pabico and Sanford “SanFord” Vinuya were named Smart Best Rookie and Razer Gold Breakout Player of the Year, respectively.

The SanSan duo, along with KarlTzy, led the Smart MPL PH Mythical Five, which also includes RSG Slate Philippines Dylan “Light” Catipon and Blacklist International’s Edward “Edward” Dapadap.

Blacklist International captain Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna is the Razer Gold Comeback Player of the Year, while RSG Slate's John Paul “H2wo” Salonga bagged the Razer Gold Sportsmanship Award.

Brian “Panda” Lim was awarded Smart Best Coach.

Echo’s backdoor play in MPL Season 10 against Bren Esports was named the Smart Play of the Year, while the MPL Season 10 playoffs clash between Bren Esports and Blacklist International was named Smart Match of the Year.