Esports: AcadArena's Alliance Games to make changes

MANILA -- AcadArena's Alliance Games will be held this month with some changes to its tournament format.

AcadArena will be increasing the number of slots given to campus athletic programs and athletic clubs. This means high schools and colleges are "now encouraged to all send representatives."

AcadArena chief operating officer Ariane Lim said this is to ensure it can continue "supporting the Philippine competitive esports ecosystem."

“We’ve made significant changes to the Alliance Games’ format for it to be more impactful for students and administrators alike. We’re constantly innovating our projects to make sure we can continue supporting the Philippine competitive esports ecosystem 5-10 years from now,” Lim said.

Alliance Games will be having trials on March 10, 17, 24, and 31, while the group stages will be held on April.

It will then culminate at CONQuest Festival slated in June.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) Teletigers and the De La Salle University Viridis Arcus Esports ruled major events at last year's Alliance Games.

Alliance Games will again have the following titles: League of Legends PC, VALORANT, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.