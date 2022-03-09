The BaliPure Purest Water Defenders. From BaliPure's Facebook page

MANILA -- BaliPure will go through a series of tuneup games in the final stretch of their preparations for the 2021 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

Included in their schedule are games against varsity teams, a fellow PVL

team, and the youth national team.

The Purest Water Defenders just underwent a month-long bubble training and are raring to test themselves against other teams.

They took on National University on Wednesday losing to the Lady Bulldogs in five sets.

BaliPure will next battle University of Santo Tomas on Friday and Adamson University on Sunday.

BaliPure team manager Gil Cortez assured the team is following strict health and safety protocols.

"Despite NCR being placed under Alert Level I, we still follow strict protocols, including daily antigen tests prior to each tuneup or training session," he said in the PVL website.

"We can never be too safe especially with the opening happening in just a few days."

Their last tuneup will be against either Black Mamba-Army or the Philippine Under-19 Women's National Volleyball Team on the 15th.

"We are hoping that the tuneups help us get into game form before the season begins," added Cortez.

The Purest Water Defenders are set to open their campaign against Petro Gazz on March 17 at Paco Arena.