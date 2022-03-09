MANILA -- Talk 'N Text overpowered Terrafirma, 127-107, for a quarterfinals seat in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday.

The win hiked the Tropang GIGa's record to 6-4, which is good enough to be among the eight teams advancing to the next round.

Coach Chot Reyes admitted they lacked the same intensity on defense., but credited their offense for keeping them afloat.

"Our defense was terrible today, just horrible," rued Reyes.

Aaron Fuller led TNT with 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Mikey Williams started attacking in the second half to finish with 16 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Jayson Castro also had a productive outing with 15 points and six dimes of his own. Poy Erram and Kib Montalbo had 12 points each.

TNT's balanced attack was enough to pile a sizable 20-point lead.

"Our offense is such that we just take what the defense gives us," said Reyes.

Terrafirma finished the conference with a 2-9 slate as it failed to make the quarterfinals again.

Antonio Hester scored 30 points with 13 rebounds, while Ed Daquioag tallied 19 points. Joshua Munzon had 16 points for the Dyip, who played minus injured Juami Tiongson.

The scores:

TNT 127 - Fuller 24, M. Williams 16, Castro 15, Montalbo 12, Erram 12, Rosario 9, Pogoy 8, K. Williams 8, Reyes 7, Khobuntin 7, Ganuelas-Rosser 6, Marcelo 3, Alejandro 0, Banal 0.

Terrafirma 107 - Hester 30, Daquioag 19, Munzon 16, Calvo 9, Batiller 9, Cahilig 8, Go 5, Pascual 4, Ramos 4, Balagasay 3, Camson 0.

Quarters: 30-23, 61-53, 90-77, 127-107.