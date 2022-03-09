Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao has been in Eduard “Landslide” Folayang’s corner for nearly two decades, but he’s most excited about what's coming next.

Folayang will take on John Wayne “The Gunslinger” Parr in a Muay Thai bout at ONE X on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

For the soft-spoken mentor, it’s an extra-special matchup considering that Folayang is the final opponent of Parr’s legendary career.

“I was surprised mainly because we found that [Parr] will be retiring, and he’ll be having his last dance against Eduard,” Sangiao shared.

“I’m excited for them. It’s a privilege to see these two legends go at it.”

A lot of eyebrows were raised when Folayang was announced as the 10-time world champion's opponent for his retirement bout, as this will be the first time that the Filipino will compete in ONE Super Series.

But Sangiao believes that the two-time ONE lightweight champion is ultimately deserving of his spot as Folayang brings intrigue, considering that he’s one of the best strikers in mixed martial arts today.

It also takes them back to the time when they were competing on the Philippine wushu national team in the early 2000s.

“It’s legend versus legend. At Eduard's level, he deserves matches like this,” Sangiao said.

“He’s taking on John Wayne Parr and we know his capabilities in Muay Thai, but I know Eduard has the means to adjust.

“He just has to adjust to the rules. We all know Eduard and his stroking prowess. That’s his specialty.”