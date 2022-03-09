Cellar-dweller Blackwater finally ended the longest losing streak in league history with a thrilling win against league-leader Magnolia 101-100 in the PBA Governors' Cup on Wednesday.

Despite the game being non-bearing, the Bossing still fought tooth and nail against the Hotshots down to the final second in the final game of the elimination round.

The Bossing snapped a 29-game losing streak that dates back to the PBA bubble on Oct. 17, 2020.

After trailing Blackwater by 11, Magnolia orchestrated a spirited rally, capped by Mark Barroca's floater that pushed the Hotshots ahead 100-99 with 48 seconds to go.

A couple of possessions later saw Paul Desiderio intercepting the ball from Barroca. The ball ended up with Barkley Ebona who pulled off a tough jumper to bring the lead back to the Bossing with 10 seconds to go.

The Hotshots tried to rally back, but Rey Suerte foiled Jackson Corpuz's attempt, leading to Blackwater's first win in 30 games.

Shawn Glover top-scored for the Bossing with 33 points, but it was the locals who made the difference in the game with R Suerte finishing with 16 markers and Andre Paras and Casio chipping in 12 markers each.

Blackwater, which is already out of contention for the playoffs, finished the conference with a 1-10 record.

Magnolia, which lost import Mike Harris and combo guard Paul Lee down the stretch, fell to 9-2. The Hotshots, however, still hold the top spots in the playoffs.

The Scores:

BLACKWATER 101 – Glover 33, Suerte 16, Casio 12, Paras 12, Ebona 8, Desiderio 8, McCarthy 6, Ayonayon 6, Melton 0, Amboludto 0, Washington 0, Amer 0

MAGNOLIA 100 – Barroca 27, Harris 21, Dionisio 14, Lee 12, Wong 7, Reavis 5, Sangalang 5, Dela Rosa 4, Brill 3, Ahanmisi 2, Corpuz 0, Escoto 0

QUARTERS: 16-21, 48-45, 71-66, 101-100

