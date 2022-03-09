MANILA -- Filipino strawweight Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang considers his inclusion in ONE X a huge milestone in his MMA career.

The Team Lakay stalwart takes on fellow Pinoy Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado during ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary show on March 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I’m very happy and honored that I’m part of ONE X because it’s a big event. I’ve visualized the Rodtang versus DJ (Demetrious Johnson) fight,” the two-time Philippine national wushu champion said.

“I really wanted to be on that card, and it happened. It’s a blessing for me because ONE X will finally push through, and I’m part of the schedule,” the 28-year-old wushu sanda expert added.

Competing at the event to celebrate ONE’s first 10 years, the former top-ranked strawweight contender can’t help but reminisce about his ONE debut, where he scored a first-round knockout over Manuel Huerta at ONE Warrior Series 3.

“I had mixed emotions leading to my debut at ONE Championship. But the only thing I remember was that I did not feel fear or nervousness coming into the big league,” Adiwang, who has a 5-2 record at ONE, recalled.

“Happiness won over me because I’ve finally arrived on the big stage. I was also excited to perform.”

Even Adiwang had no idea how that the face-off with Huerta would unfold. Despite MMA’s unpredictability, his vision was set in stone when he started to compete in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

“I also planned that, regardless of the outcome of that fight, my goal was to make a name for myself. Win or lose, fans should remember me,” the Benguet-based fighter said.

Three years into his career in ONE, Adiwang, who has a 13-4 MMA record, is still grateful to the promotion that helped him improve as a fighter.